Should Georgia Promise Scholarship Act be repealed, expanded? Democrats, Republicans clash

The Brief Rep. Floyd Griffin (D-Milledgeville) is sponsoring House Bill 436, which would repeal the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act. More than 400 public schools statewide are eligible for the school voucher program, which provides a scholarship of $6,500 to pay for private school tuition or home school expenses. Critics say it does more harm than good. Senate Republicans have introduced legislation to expand the program.



Some parents of Georgia school children who attend low performing public schools in Georgia will soon begin applying for school vouchers to help them pay for private school.

A Democratic state lawmaker wants to repeal the law. Senate Republicans want to expand the program.

What is the Georgia Promise Scholarship?

What we know:

The Georgia Promise Scholarship is a program that provides a school voucher worth $6,500 to the families of children who attend underperforming public schools in Georgia.

State officials released a list of more than 400 eligible schools, including more than 30 Atlanta Public Schools, more than 40 schools in DeKalb County, 22 in Clayton County, 16 in Gwinnett County, 9 in Fulton County and 8 in Cobb County.

Georgia Promise Scholarship Act: Why repeal it?

Big picture view:

State Rep. Floyd Griffin (D-Milledgeville) is sponsoring House Bill 436.

HB 436 would repeal the Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, which was signed into law last year.

Critics say the program has been fraught with delays and unforeseen challenges, and disproportionately affects children in rural and urban school districts who can't afford private school, and lack transportation.

What they're saying:

"Why should we be funding private schools? It's only going to help those individuals who can pay the additional funds to go to school," Rep. Griffin told reporters Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers on Georgia Promise Scholarship Act

The other side:

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Republicans in the Senate want to expand the program.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) has introduced Senate Bill 152, which would expand eligibility for the Georgia Promise Scholarship to biological and adoptive children of foster parents.

"We worked very hard to create opportunities for children and parents in this state," Jones told FOX 5. "If you are in a failing public school system you ought to be able to, to be given the opportunity to, take a voucher and find a place that's more suited for your child."