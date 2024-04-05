Georgia Power says it plans to hire 170 lineworkers in coming years

article

Georgia Power has announced plans to hire 170 lineworkers in the next 3 to 5 years.

The company has already added dozens of new team members to focus on main transmission lines and substation construction.

"Members of our line crews come from all walks of life representing Georgia communities where they live and work. This April, we celebrate and thank them for what they do every day. I am proud to work with this team to create a safe, productive, and rewarding workplace where lineworkers are valued for their contributions in serving our customers," said Barron. "Georgia’s economy is strong and continues to grow, and we’re investing in our power grid to enhance reliability and better serve customers. As our economy expands, the role of lineworkers becomes increasingly significant, making it an exciting time for individuals to join the team and contribute to building the future of energy in the state."

To facilitate this hiring process, Georgia Power collaborates with technical colleges across the state.

More than 60% of new Georgia Power lineworkers come from technical schools with Electrical Lineworker Apprentice Certification (ELAC) programs.

This partnership aims to recruit, train, and assist individuals in connecting with job opportunities within the company.

Currently participating Georgia technical colleges include:

Atlanta Technical College

Coastal Pines Technical College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

North Georgia Technical College

South Georgia Technical College

West Georgia Technical College

If you’re interested in a rewarding career with Georgia Power, visit poweringcareers.com to learn about opportunities and how to get started.



