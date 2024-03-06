Georgia Senate considers reviving office to help bring down Georgia Power bills

Erica Birkbeck’s electricity bills can give her a jolt.

"I see large spikes. It can easily get up to over $100," Birkbeck said. "Doesn’t feel great."

Georgia Power rates seem to keep rising. The average customer’s bill will have gone up about $38 per month come summertime. A proposal at the statehouse would revive an office to advocate for consumers to make sure they’re not paying too much to keep on the lights.

"Great idea," Birkbeck said.

What is the Senate doing about Georgia's high electricity bills?

Senate Bill 457 would restore the Consumers’ Utility Counsel, a lawyer who would represent customer interests at the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

"This would be an advocate for the consumer in utility issues that would look out for just their interest," said the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, (R-Dist. 52). He says Georgians need someone with legal standing on their side.

"Now, we’re in the top five of consumer bills in the country. We’ve got some fairly high bills," he said.

What happened to the Consumers' Utility Council (CUC)?

Georgia did away with the counsel during the great recession to cut budget costs. But the state now has a healthy surplus. Andrea Young Jones, government relations and public policy director for advocacy group Georgia WAND, says it’s time to bring the counsel back.

"There’s a budget surplus and money is there for the state to go ahead and fund it," Young Jones said. "The consumer utility counsel legislation is needed."

The governor would appoint the counsel.

Georgia Power says it respects the role of public advocacy.

The Georgia House is considering the bill.