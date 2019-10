Image 1 of 8 ▼

Georgia Power employees teamed up Friday with United Way to help families in need.

Employees gathered at the Georgia Power headquarters in northeast Atlanta to make snack packs for more than 700 people in the community.

They used highlighters and colored pencils to decorate the bags.

Organizers said the event is a part of Southern Week of Service.

And they said they value giving back to the community.