Former Georgia postal worker sentenced for producing child pornography, stealing mail

A former Georgia employee of the U.S. Postal Service has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old victim, producing child pornography and stealing thousands of pieces of mail.

Officials say 60-year-old Stacy Keith Wisener of Dallas, Georgia began abusing his female minor victim in 2017, just a few months after a Paulding County Superior Court judge allowed his name to be removed from Georgia's sex offender registry. Wisener had been on the registry for 14 years after pleading guilty to molesting another child who was under the age of 16.

"After his release from Georgia’s sex offender registry, Wisener resumed his predatory activities," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "His horrific targeting of this child is unbelievable. The extraordinary courage of Wisener’s young victim, and outstanding cooperation between investigators and prosecutors on the federal, state, and local levels, brought this repeat child predator to justice."

In October 2021, the victim, who officials say Wisener started molesting when she was 11 years old and "routinely photographed and videotaped himself assaulting her," reported the abuse to her parents and law enforcement.

After searching Wisener's home, deputies seized multiple hard drives, flash drives, and memory cards, which they say contained child pornography.

"Wisener’s decision to continue to exploit children, even after working to get off the sex offender registry, now puts him in prison for decades," said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "It is difficult to measure the pain and suffering this victim has endured. This case serves as an example of the FBI and our partners’ commitment to bring to justice despicable predators that prey on vulnerable children for their own gratification."

In their search of the home, deputies also found thousands of pieces of unopened mail and packages that Wisener is accused of stealing from the Postal Service processing and distribution facility on Atlanta's Crown Road.

Wisener pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation and stolen mail possession charges on April 29, 2022. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison which will be followed by lifetime supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of over $175,000 and must forfeit his house.