Georgia police sergeant rescued from mangled patrol car after crash

A crash during a high speed chase left an Athens-Clarke County police sergeant trapped inside his mangled patrol car.

Sergeant Paul Davidson was sitting in his patrol car at a red light when he was hit by a man involved in a chase with another agency.

That driver lost control and flipped onto Davidson's car.

"It took them probably 20 minutes to cut him out of the car. He was stuck in the car for a really long time. They had to use the crowbar to get him out. They tried everything, hammers, crowbars, everything," said Grace Davidson, his wife.

Despite the aftermath, Davidson is alive.

"He's bruised up, he's sore. He's got stitches on his head and his arm. He has a severe concussion and that's really the scariest thing," Grace Davidson said.

He has been with the Athens-Clarke County police department for more than 20 years.

Davidson is a father to six children.

His wife says he's full of jokes and compassion.

The entire family has come to understand the risks involved with Davidson's job and they've prepared for what could happen.

Grace Davidson says, however, they've never experience anything like this.

"I am worried every day but this brought it to another level," Grace Davidson said. "It would be a disaster. There's no way we would be able to function without their dad. Their dad is the foundation of our family. We need him here and we need him to come home every night.

Davidson is at home and recovering. It's not clear yet when he'll be able to return to work.