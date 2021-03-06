Savannah police find new home for fostered cow

The Savannah Police Department knew it was time to moo-ve on.

Since January, the Savannah Police Department has cared for an abandoned cow that officers discovered wandering alone near Interstate 16. The police department announced on March 1 that it was bidding farewell to the cow affectionately known as "LEOna," after they found her a new home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage Township, New Jersey.

The department said the vast reserve looks like "cow heaven."

"We're a little sad to see her go but also very happy!" a Savannah PD Facebook post read.

Savannah officers were dispatched Jan. 26 to reports of a cow wandering alongside Interstate 16, according to a police news release. While police got the word out that they were looking for the bovine’s owners, the cow moved into the stables where mounted officers keep their horses.

When no owner claimed the cow, police said local animal control and the Savannah PD Mounted Unit began searching for LEOna's forever home.

Advertisement

Skylands Animal Sanctuary is a farm animal rescue reserve that takes in animals who were neglected, abused, abandoned or destined for slaughterhouses.

A representative of Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue picked up the animal from Savannah PD on Friday, who had to coax her into a trailer with a broom, harness and some feed. He promised to send back pictures of LEOna, which Savannah PD said they would share in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.