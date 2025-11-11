Georgia photographer honors veterans with free portraits at American Legion studio

The Brief Photographer Justin Arndt offers free portraits to military veterans through his project based at American Legion Post 29. The Veterans Project captures both job-seeking headshots and legacy portraits for families to honor service members. Arndt, a former police officer, says photographing veterans and first responders is his way to thank them for their service.



A metro Atlanta photographer is honoring the nation’s heroes one portrait at a time.

What they're saying:

Justin Arndt has taken photos of hundreds of military veterans through what he calls The Veterans Project. Working out of a studio inside American Legion Post 29, Arndt offers free portraits to men and women who have served in the military.

"This is my way to commemorate the men and women who have served our country," said Arndt, whose photography business is called Our Local Heroes.

For some veterans, the photos become professional headshots to help them land jobs. For others, the portraits serve as keepsakes to pass down to family members. Arndt said his favorite sessions are with those who served in World War II, including 106-year-old Charlie Dunn.

"He popped into my studio and he had a World War II hat on him and we got him set up and I did his headshot," Arndt said. "It’s important to showcase what they’ve done and capture their legacy. That’s one of the main reasons I chose to do this."

Many of Arndt’s subjects are also first responders, something that resonates deeply with him as a former police officer. Recently, he photographed Kennesaw Police Capt. Rick Shumpert, who also serves as a commissioned officer in the Navy Reserve.

Every photo Arndt takes of a veteran is free.

"It’s my way of saying thank you for our freedom," he said.