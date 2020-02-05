Georgia peace officer charged with child molestation

Deputies have arrested a Jasper man who is a certified peace officer on multiple counts of child molestation.

Officials say they arrested 57-year-old Gayon Earl Matthews on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

While Mathews was arrested by deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation due to the suspect being a certified peace officer.

Officials have not released information about the charges but warrants alleged the charges stem from multiple incidents that happened in November to December of 2014, and March to April of 2015.

Mathews is accused in the warrants of intentionally performing indecent acts on a child under the age of 16, causing physical pain and injury in one case.