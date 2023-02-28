GBI: Georgia officer accused of having sexual relations with parolee

article

An officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision is in custody accused of having sexual relations with one of the parolees under his authority.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 57-year-old Officer Bobby Evans of Thomaston surrendered to agents at the McDuffie County Jail on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to officials, the GBI began an investigation into Evans in July 2022, when they received allegations made against the officer by one of his probationers.

Investigators say they learned that Evans had sexual relations with the parolee on at least two different occasions.

Evans is now charged with two counts of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee and one count of violating the oath of office by a public officer.

The GBI investigation is still ongoing. Once it is completed, the GBI will give the information to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.