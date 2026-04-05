Georgia names Ayla Guzzardo next women’s basketball head coach

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The Brief Ayla Guzzardo has been named the new head coach for the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. The hire comes after the university parted ways with former coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Guzzardo led McNeese State to a school-record 29 wins and a historic 19-win turnaround last season.



The University of Georgia has found its next leader for the Lady Bulldog basketball program, tapping a rising star in women's college basketball.

What we know:

Director of Athletics Josh Brooks officially named Ayla Guzzardo as the next head coach on Sunday.

Guzzardo arrives in Athens following a historic stint at McNeese State, where she led the Cowgirls to a 29-6 record during the 2025-26 campaign.

Her impact at McNeese was immediate; she took a team that went 10-21 the previous year and guided them to a conference title and a school-record win total.

The 19-win improvement was noted as one of the best single-season turnarounds in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

What they're saying:

"This is a great day for our women's basketball program," Brooks said in a statement. "When looking for the next head coach, our goal was to find someone who would connect with our fans, support our student-athletes and continue to build on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball. Ayla's passion is unmatched."

Guzzardo expressed her excitement about the move to the SEC.

"I am humbled with the trust you have placed in me and look forward to working with our staff and student-athletes to build special relationships with our students, this University and the Athens community," Guzzardo said. "Go Dawgs!"

The backstory:

The coaching change follows the departure of Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who spent four seasons with the program.

While "Coach ABE" led Georgia to two NCAA Tournament appearances, the university moved to part ways with her on Saturday after a 69-59 tenure.

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