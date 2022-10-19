Report: Georgia named one of the 10 'spookiest' states

article

If you're looking for somewhere spooky to go for Halloween, you won't have to go far if you live in Georgia.

Security company Vivint says they've determined the Peach State is the ninth most haunted state in the nation.

The company examined a number of variables including reported ghost sightings, the number of places believed to be haunted, supernatural readings, funeral services, haunted house attractions, and more.

Both Savannah and Atlanta ranked near the top for the spookiest cities in the nation at 22nd and 34th respectively - giving Georgia a BOOst up the ratings.

California took the top spot in the ranking according to the study followed by Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. The most haunted city was determined to be Stowe, Vermont, which had the most supernatural readings and the second most funerals in the country.

If you hate being scared, the report says the best place for you to go is Skagway, Alaska, which will only be bone-chilling because of the cold temperatures.