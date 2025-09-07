Georgia NAACP urges Emory to reverse decision to close DEI offices

The Brief Emory University is closing its diversity, equity and inclusion offices, saying it is following federal mandates. The Georgia NAACP and students are pushing back, saying the decision will harm campus culture and opportunities. The NAACP is demanding a meeting with university leaders by Sept. 30 and may take legal action if it doesn’t happen.



The Georgia NAACP is calling on Emory University to reverse its decision to shutter diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs, and the civil rights group says it is considering legal action if the school does not.

The backstory:

Emory says the move comes in response to pressure from the White House and to comply with federal mandates. A university spokesperson referred questions to an earlier statement from Interim President Justice Leah Ward Sears, citing "federal laws and mandates" that call for closing DEI offices and programs.

What they're saying:

Students told FOX 5 they worry about the impact on campus culture.

"I was pretty disappointed because I know how important those programs are to fostering inclusivity around our campus," said Anvita Guttikonda, a sophomore.

"Seeing the school make all this progress over these last couple of years just to, you know, cut it all back just like that is absolutely unfortunate and certainly unpopular," said Maurice Mashiach, a senior.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said the group is also hearing concerns from students and alumni. "You now have students on campus who are questioning why they came to this university," he said. The NAACP is demanding a meeting with Emory’s leadership about the decision.

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders calling DEI programs "discriminatory" and "illegal" and calling on universities to end them. But Griggs said this doesn't mean Emory is under any legal obligation to make the change.

"Given that there is no firm legal basis for them to suspend that. There was a recommendation from the White House, which has subsequently been challenged and we believe is unconstitutional," he said.

Griggs also raised concerns about enrollment.

"What does it mean for the scholarship programs, namely the MLK scholarship? Which is the reason why many of the African-American students have the ability to go to Emory," he said.

The other side:

In her statement, Sears said the move would not weaken Emory’s commitment to equity. "Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA," she said.

What's next:

Griggs said that if the group cannot reach an agreement with the university, it may consider protests and legal action. "We’re ready to do whatever is necessary within the bounds of the law to make sure Emory understands that this is not going to happen on our watch," he said.

Griggs said university leadership has told him they are open to meeting with the NAACP. The group is demanding that meeting happen by Sept. 30.