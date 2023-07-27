Georgia named 1 of the most sleep-deprived states, study finds

article

Getting a good night's rest can be tough, and Georgians are apparently struggling to get some shut-eye.

A new study says that the Peach State is one of the most sleep-deprived states in the U.S.

According to research from the mattress store Amerisleep, Georgia is the sixth-most sleep-deprived state.

The study looked at Google searches for 96 terms related to sleep disorders and determined the average monthly search volume for every 100,000 residents.

In the end, it turns out that California is the worst at catching some z's followed by Maryland.

THERE'S A REASON YOU ARE NOT GETTING THE BEST SLEEP

New York comes in third place. Which makes sense for its nickname "The City that Never Sleeps."

The most-searched sleep-related terms across the country were "insomnia," "sleep apnea," and "sleep paralysis."

When it comes to being well-rested, Montana comes in at No. 1, with South Dakota and Idaho taking the other two top spots.

It's important to get a good night's sleep because being sleep-deprived can affect your hormone and triggers weight gain.