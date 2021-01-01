Georgia mom goes missing during trip to grocery store

article

Georgia police are asking the public to help them find a missing mother who disappeared before Christmas.

Police in Temple, Georgia told FOX 5 that Valerie Dixon was last seen on Dec. 15 when she left her home to get some Christmas candy at a nearby Ingle's. She never came home.

Officials say Dixon has medical issues and may be with a man identified as Brian Walters.

Dixon was driving a silver 2005 Kia Optima with no tag and a cracked windshield.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Sgt. Tina Hendrix at 770-562-3151 ext. 106.

