Georgia mom goes missing during trip to grocery store

ATLANTA - Georgia police are asking the public to help them find a missing mother who disappeared before Christmas.
Police in Temple, Georgia told FOX 5 that Valerie Dixon was last seen on Dec. 15 when she left her home to get some Christmas candy at a nearby Ingle's. She never came home.
Officials say Dixon has medical issues and may be with a man identified as Brian Walters.
Dixon was driving a silver 2005 Kia Optima with no tag and a cracked windshield.
If you have any information that could help police, please call Sgt. Tina Hendrix at 770-562-3151 ext. 106.
