Georgia man wanted for violating federal probation accused of assaulting deputy during arrest

article

A convicted sex offender assaulted a deputy after being taken back into custody for violating the terms of his federal probation in Georgia.

Edward Compton Treisback, 63, was originally convicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. There was a fugitive from justice warrant for his arrest.

Towns County sheriff’s deputies were altered in April that he was living along Rhododendron Circle near Tate City.

Deputies began surveillance on the residence on May 22. Eventually, deputies were able to go in to make the arrest.

Sheriff Ken Henderson says during his arrest, he verbally threated to kill a deputy and proceeded with an attempt to assault the deputy with a handsaw and punched the deputy in the face.

Treisback was charged in Towns County for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement official and obstruction of an officer.

He was turned over to U.S. Marshals on his federal charge.