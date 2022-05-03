Jury finds Georgia man guilty in shooting over Uno game

article

A Cobb County jury has found a man guilty after authorities say he shot another man during a fight over a game of Uno.

On April 28, a jury found 34-year-old Taylor Grant guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials say Grant's charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 13, 2020 at a house party in Marietta. According to investigators, as the group played Uno, Grant and his 37-year-old victim began arguing.

During the argument, officials say Grant shot the man in the arm and stood over him while threatening to kill him.

Taylor Grant (Cobb County Jail)

Before police arrived, Grant fled the scene. Officials say the victim originally told police that he had been injured in a drive-by shooting but later revealed the actual truth.

Officers arrested Grant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 2, 2021.

"Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th. However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used." Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said.

Grant will be sentenced at a later date.