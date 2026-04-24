Georgia man faces arson charges after fires in 3 counties

The Brief Investigators arrested 42-year-old Javon Heard for allegedly starting multiple fires across Walton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. Officials said Flock cameras helped different agencies identify Heard's vehicle at the scene of several unexplained fires. A judge denied bond for Heard, calling him a flight risk and a danger to the community.



A Lilburn man faces multiple arson charges after investigators say he intentionally set fires across three metro Atlanta counties.

Serial arson investigation leads to arrest

What we know:

Loganville authorities arrested 42-year-old Javon Heard on charges of arson, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

Loganville Fire Chief Tim Johnson said the investigation began after three suspicious fires sparked on March 26 in Walton and Gwinnett counties. Investigators determined there were no ignition factors at the scenes other than human involvement.

The following day, DeKalb County Police responded to reports of small fires on Panola and Fairington roads.

Johnson said investigators used Flock cameras to identify a specific vehicle seen near the fires in all three jurisdictions.

Javon Heard (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

When DeKalb officers tried to stop Heard’s vehicle, he allegedly sped off. During the chase, officers said Heard allegedly hit a box truck before driving into a construction site off Interstate 20, where he got out and ran before being caught by officers.

Heard faces charges of arson, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement, improper burning and hit and run in DeKalb County.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified a specific motive for why the fires were set across the different counties.

Officials also did not disclose how the suspect allegedly started the fires.

Community reacts to warehouse fire

What they're saying:

Casey Russell, who works at a pet grooming business next to a Loganville warehouse that caught fire, expressed relief following the arrest.

"I'm just so happy that he won't be able to do this to anybody else again," Russell said. "We do have a lot of animals in here that could have been severely hurt, myself, my boss included. Next door, we have a karate school where a lot of kids go every single day, so any of us could have been hurt that day."

What's next:

A DeKalb County judge denied bond for Heard during a hearing last week. The judge cited concerns that Heard posed a flight risk and remained a danger to people and property.