Georgia man arrested for child porn after tens of thousands of illicit photos found, investigators say

A former resident of Pike County was arrested for child pornography after thousands of illicit images were found during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday.

Kenneth Lee Trice, 36 was arrested after a two-month investigation. Trice had since moved from Pike County to Thomaston.

Tuesday, Pike County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant on Trice’s current home located on East Gordon Street. Investigators said more than 40,000 illicit images were found.

Additional charges are pending.

Trice remains in jail without bond.

The National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Thomaston Police Department assisted in the investigation.

