Georgia Lottery player wins $5M playing scratch off

The Brief A winning $5 million scratch-off ticket was sold in south Georgia. Georgia Lottery players took home more than $44 million in scratcher prizes last week, including six-figure wins in Thomaston and Williamson. Recent wins also include several five-figure prizes across metro Atlanta and the southern suburbs from both draw games and digital "Diggi" games.



A lottery player in south Georgia is $5 million richer today after hitting the top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

What we know:

The Georgia Lottery announced that the winning Jumbo Bucks Extravaganza ticket was purchased at the Om Food Mart in Nahunta, located in Brantley County. The winner, who claimed the prize on Feb. 23, opted for the annuity payment plan.

Big picture view:

Last week was a significant one for lottery participants, with players across the state claiming a total of $44,428,811 in winnings from scratcher games alone. Other notable wins from the past few days include:

Thomaston: A player hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot for $291,164 in the March 1 drawing.

Williamson: A ticket sold at the Royal 77 Food Mart won $100,000 in the March 2 Powerball drawing by matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

Atlanta: One player won $19,085 playing the Money Strike Jackpots Diggi Game on March 2.

Fayetteville & McDonough: Two players each took home $10,000 on March 3 playing the Big Crush Multiplier and Max Treasure’s Ancient Adventures scratch-offs, respectively.