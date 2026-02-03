Georgia Legislative Black Caucus unveils this year's priorities

The Brief Priorities include health care access and higher wages Caucus also focuses on nutrition for school-aged children Leaders say advocacy extends beyond the legislative session



The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus has unveiled its legislative priorities for 2026, outlining a policy agenda focused on health care, wages and support for children across the state.

What we know:

Caucus leaders said their priorities include expanding access to health care, increasing the minimum wage and ensuring school-aged children are properly nourished. Members said the agenda is designed to address what they described as the most pressing issues facing Georgia communities.

During remarks at the Capitol, caucus leaders emphasized that their work extends beyond the annual legislative session. They said the group is committed to connecting legislation to the daily lives of Georgians and advocating year-round for a more inclusive and equitable future.