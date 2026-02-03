Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Legislative Black Caucus unveils this year's priorities

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 3, 2026 8:16am EST
The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference on Monday at the Georgia State Capitol to announce its legislative priorities for this year. 

    • Priorities include health care access and higher wages
    • Caucus also focuses on nutrition for school-aged children
    • Leaders say advocacy extends beyond the legislative session

ATLANTA - The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus has unveiled its legislative priorities for 2026, outlining a policy agenda focused on health care, wages and support for children across the state.

Caucus leaders said their priorities include expanding access to health care, increasing the minimum wage and ensuring school-aged children are properly nourished. Members said the agenda is designed to address what they described as the most pressing issues facing Georgia communities.

During remarks at the Capitol, caucus leaders emphasized that their work extends beyond the annual legislative session. They said the group is committed to connecting legislation to the daily lives of Georgians and advocating year-round for a more inclusive and equitable future.

  • Information for this story came from the press conference. 

