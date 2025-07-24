Georgia lawmakers studying gaming and school absenteeism

The Brief A Georgia House committee is studying the potential legalization of gaming, starting with defining key terms and evaluating economic and tax impacts; the first meeting is set for Monday in Oconee County. A separate committee is addressing chronic absenteeism in schools, aiming to propose legislation to reverse the trend, with the next hearing scheduled for September 22. Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law earlier this year requiring written attendance protocols in schools, while banning expulsion solely for attendance issues.



Two state House committees are taking a closer look at issues that could have a significant impact on Georgians, as lawmakers prepare for the upcoming legislative session.

What we know:

One committee is focused on the possibility of legalizing gaming in Georgia. Lawmakers plan to begin by clearly defining what constitutes "gaming" and "gambling," and how those definitions apply to various activities. The committee will also evaluate the potential economic effects, including whether legalization could boost tax revenue for the state. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday morning in Oconee County.

Meanwhile, a second House committee is examining the growing problem of chronic absenteeism in Georgia schools. The panel's goal is to propose legislation that could help reverse the troubling trend. Lawmakers heard initial presentations earlier this week and plan to hold two additional hearings, with the next one set for September 22.

Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a measure into law that requires schools to create written attendance protocols. However, the law also prohibits schools from expelling students solely for attendance violations, signaling a shift toward more supportive interventions.

What's next:

Both committees are expected to issue reports and recommendations ahead of the 2025 legislative session.