Georgia lawmakers return as 2026 legislative session begins

The Brief Georgia lawmakers opened the first day of the 2026 legislative session at the State Capitol. Affordability and funding for child welfare services emerged as early priorities. Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State address is scheduled for Thursday.



Georgia lawmakers gathered Monday at the Georgia State Capitol to begin the 2026 legislative session, welcoming a handful of new members to the House and Senate as the session officially got underway.

What we know:

The opening day followed a yearlong refurbishment of both chambers, including new carpet and paint.

The Georgia Building Authority oversaw the project and reported it was completed under budget, news that lawmakers welcomed. Several advocacy groups also held news conferences, including an interfaith coalition of religious leaders urging lawmakers to lower the political temperature as the session begins.

Lawmakers said affordability and restoring funding for critical services will be among the top issues this year, particularly the budget shortfall affecting child welfare services within the Division of Family and Children Services.

What's next:

The session’s first week will also include the annual Georgia Chamber of Commerce Eggs & Issues breakfast. Brian Kemp is set to deliver his State of the State address Thursday at 11 a.m. in the House chamber.