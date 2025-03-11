Georgia lawmakers move to restrict hemp products, ban THC-infused drinks

The Brief The Georgia Senate has approved two bills limiting hemp product ingredients. One bill bans THC-infused drinks outright, while the other limits intoxicating hemp ingredients such as Delta-8 THC. Both bills require House approval before becoming law.



The Georgia Senate has approved two new bills that would impose stricter regulations on hemp products, making some items currently sold in smoke shops and convenience stores illegal.

One bill would ban THC-infused drinks, while the other limits intoxicating hemp ingredients such as Delta-8 THC.

What we know:

The Georgia Senate has passed two bills aiming to regulate hemp products further. One bill bans THC-infused drinks entirely, while the other limits intoxicating ingredients like Delta-8 to 0.3 percent, which could eliminate many products from the market.

Both bills still require approval from the House before they can be signed into law.

State Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-46th) sponsored the measure banning the drinks.

"We are putting loaded guns in people's hands in the form of a can or a gummy, and we need to protect them," Cowsert said on the Senate floor. "We need to keep it away from children."

Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-32nd), co-sponsored the bill limiting intoxicating ingredients in all products.

"This bill is not a ban. It's a consumer protection bill that is not intended to impact processors that are already testing and labeling their products appropriately."

The other side:

Tom Church represents multiple smoke and vape shop owners who say their businesses were wrongfully raided.

"This is not pot. These are hemp products. They have different effects than illegal marijuana," Church said.

He argues that the new restrictions will effectively ban a wide range of products currently on the market.

The backstory:

The push for stricter hemp regulations follows a controversial raid on a South Fulton smoke shop in 2024.

Police alleged the store, which Church represents, was selling products with THC levels exceeding the legal limit.

While authorities returned the money seized in the raid, the shop is still fighting criminal charges.

Hemp industry representatives argue these new restrictions could hurt businesses statewide. "This is a multibillion-dollar industry, and Georgia, to a certain extent, is benefiting from these businesses," said Church. "These are not drug dealers. These are retail shop owners."

What's next:

Both bills must pass the Georgia House before heading to the Gov. Brian Kemp's desk.

Additionally, the Senate has approved another bill expanding access to medical marijuana, including legalizing it in vape form and clarifying eligibility criteria.

Sen. Matt Brass (R-Newnan) sponsored that legislation.

"We just allowed anybody to walk off the street into a gas station and buy a gummy and get high," Brass said. "Now we're talking about folks not even wanting to get high — they're just wanting relief."