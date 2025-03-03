Georgia lawmakers push for online sports betting legalization

The Brief State lawmakers are pushing to legalize online sports betting in Georgia. If House Bill 686 and House Resolution 450 pass, Georgians would be able to vote on whether to join other states in allowing online sports betting. Revenue would help fund Pre-K and the HOPE Scholarship.



State Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, is sponsoring legislation aimed at legalizing online sports betting in Georgia.

It is the latest push to legalize online sports betting in Georgia.

Online sports betting in Georgia

What we know:

State lawmakers in Georgia are making a concerted effort to legalize online sports betting. The initiative is spearheaded by Rep. Wiedower, who is sponsoring House Bill 686 and House Resolution 450. If these pieces of legislation pass, Georgians will have the opportunity to vote on whether to join other states in allowing online sports betting. The revenue generated from this initiative would be directed to the Georgia Lottery, with funds earmarked for Pre-K education, the HOPE Scholarship, and support for individuals with gambling addictions.

Rep. Wiedower sponsoring sports betting bill

What they're saying:

Rep. Wiedower emphasized the need for regulation, stating, "We have no ability to regulate the bad actors, people that are getting in bad situations. We simply are trying to rein that in, bring tax dollars in the states, allow for that money to go directly to education." Co-sponsoring the legislation are Rep. Matt Reeves (R-Duluth) and Rep. Stacey Evans (D-Atlanta). Rep. Reeves highlighted the benefits of the initiative, saying, "This initiative will give the funding to have Pre-K which will teach our young people to read, particularly for those who English is a second language, that's going to help with workforce, help with childcare, if a child is in pre-k their parent can work during that time. There are a lot of good things about this."

Opposition to online sports gambling

The other side:

Opposition to the legislation is strong, particularly from the Georgia Baptist Mission Board. Mike Griffin, representing the organization, has been vocal in urging lawmakers to reject the proposal. "There is no way you can sanctify moral manure and that is what gambling is, it's legalized fraud," Griffin told reporters. "This is detrimental. This is going to be putting gasoline on a dumpster fire that's already burning in our state. Why do we want to make it worse?"

Future of HB 686 and HR 450

What's next:

The fate of online sports betting in Georgia hinges on the passage of House Bill 686 and House Resolution 450. If successful, the decision will ultimately be placed in the hands of Georgia voters. As the debate continues, both supporters and opponents are making their voices heard, highlighting the potential benefits and drawbacks of legalizing online sports betting in the state.

SEE ALSO: