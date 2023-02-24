Georgia lawmakers look at raising tax on cigarettes, vape products

article

Georgia smokers and vapers could be paying more thanks to a pair of bills working their way through the state house.

This week a House subcommittee held its first hearing on House Bill 191 and House Bill 192.

The bills would raise taxes on cigarettes and vape products.

HB 191 would raise the cigarette tax by at least $1 per pack.

Right now, the tax stands at 37 cents, falling far below the national average of a $1.72.