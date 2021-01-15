Georgia lawmaker, EPD propose more restrictions on Sterigenics

A bill designed to provide more state oversight of a medical sterilization plant in Cobb County got its first reading in the Georgia House of Representatives Thursday.

"This is top of mind for everyone within the district," said state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, the bill's primary sponsor.

Allen filed similar legislation last session after the community raised concerns about the levels of ethylene oxide, also known as EtO or EO, emitted from the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna. The company uses EtO to sterilize medical equipment, but in recent years the chemical was discovered to be a carcinogen.

Operations at the plant had shut down in 2019, but a court order allowed it to come back online in April 2020 because of the need for medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Allen's legislation, Sterigenics and any other facility that is permitted to emit more than 50 pounds of ethylene oxide each year would be required to allow the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to install equipment and continuously monitor emissions from the plant. Companies would also have to have an ambient air monitoring plan that includes quarterly sampling and analysis. In addition, the bill spells out requirements for off-gassing of sterilized materials.

Earlier this month, EPD released their own plan to change how Sterigenics deals with EtO emissions. According to officials, they had been working on a draft air quality permit for the company since July 2019.

