Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy's life

Three Gwinnett County inmates are being praised after rescuing a deputy during a medical emergency.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, the inmates noticed the deputy appeared to not be feeling well as he conducted his security procedures in the jail's housing unit.

July 28, 2020 - Three inmates praised after saving deputy's life (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

"Although they were locked in their cells, they kept an eye on him as he returned to his seat at the deputy desk, where he lost consciousness and fell onto the concrete floor, splitting his head open," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The inmates began pounding on their doors and eventually the entire unit was "thundering with noise," as inmates shouted for the deputy who was unconscious and bleeding heavily on the floor.

"Our deputy later stated that while he did not realize he'd been unconscious, he became aware of what sounded like pounding drums and could hear inmates shouting his name over and over. He immediately thought an inmate needed help and somehow managed to rise to his feet and press the control panel to open cell doors."

Three inmates rushed out of their cells and rendered aid to the deputy, who had lost consciousnesses again. They called for help via the deputy's desk phone as well as the deputy's radio. Help arrived almost immediately.

The sheriff's office said the deputy survived the incident and is now recovering at home.

"These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn't hesitate," the sheriff's office said. "Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both."

