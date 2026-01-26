Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Jasper County, Putnam County, South Fulton County, Polk County, Dawson County, Coweta County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Pickens County, Upson County, White County, Walker County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Paulding County, Bartow County, Henry County, Towns County, Clayton County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Cobb County, Banks County, Clarke County, Fannin County, Butts County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Greene County, Dade County, Douglas County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Madison County, Gilmer County, Hall County, DeKalb County, Union County, Jackson County, Whitfield County, Lamar County, Murray County, Carroll County, Chattooga County, Barrow County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Hart County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Elbert County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Rabun County, Habersham County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Georgia Ice Storm: Here’s how much ice fell across North Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 26, 2026 9:04am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ice in Cleveland  (Josh Elliott)

ATLANTA - As the winter storm shifts out of Georgia and toward the Northeast, officials are beginning to tally just how much freezing rain fell across the state.

What we know:

The National Weather Service released early measurements Monday morning, using a combination of official instruments and reports from trained volunteer observers. Forecasters also warned that bitter cold remains an issue at this time. 

Image 1 of 2

 

North Georgia saw the highest ice totals, with some locations approaching or reaching an inch.

Ice amounts decrease moving south, but slick roads and refreezing remain a concern.

Some totals may still be adjusted as additional reports are verified.

Freezing rain totals reported so far:

  • Blood Mountain: 0.5 inches
  • Acworth: 0.25 inches
  • Canton: 0.25 inches
  • Cartersville: 0.25 inches
  • Clayton: 0.75 inches
  • Cleveland: 0.5 inches
  • Conyers: 0.3 inches
  • Dahlonega: 0.4 inches
  • Dallas: 0.27 inches
  • Dawsonville: 0.25 inches
  • Dunwoody: 0.25 inches
  • Gainesville: 1 inch
  • Jefferson: 0.45 inches
  • Lake Lanier: 0.8 inches
  • Lawrenceville: 0.25 inches
  • Milton: 0.4 inches
  • Neese: 0.35 inches
  • Roswell: 0.2 inches
  • Snellville: 0.25 inches
  • Sugar Hill: 0.5 inches
  • Toccoa: 0.6 inches
  • Tucker: 0.25 inches
  • Whitehall: 0.25 inches

Officials say even small amounts of ice can create dangerous travel conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roads, and they urge drivers to remain cautious as temperatures stay below freezing.

The Source

  • Information provided by National Weather Service and FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team. 

Winter WeatherGeorgiaNews