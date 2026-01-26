Georgia Ice Storm: Here’s how much ice fell across North Georgia
ATLANTA - As the winter storm shifts out of Georgia and toward the Northeast, officials are beginning to tally just how much freezing rain fell across the state.
What we know:
The National Weather Service released early measurements Monday morning, using a combination of official instruments and reports from trained volunteer observers. Forecasters also warned that bitter cold remains an issue at this time.
North Georgia saw the highest ice totals, with some locations approaching or reaching an inch.
Ice amounts decrease moving south, but slick roads and refreezing remain a concern.
Some totals may still be adjusted as additional reports are verified.
Freezing rain totals reported so far:
- Blood Mountain: 0.5 inches
- Acworth: 0.25 inches
- Canton: 0.25 inches
- Cartersville: 0.25 inches
- Clayton: 0.75 inches
- Cleveland: 0.5 inches
- Conyers: 0.3 inches
- Dahlonega: 0.4 inches
- Dallas: 0.27 inches
- Dawsonville: 0.25 inches
- Dunwoody: 0.25 inches
- Gainesville: 1 inch
- Jefferson: 0.45 inches
- Lake Lanier: 0.8 inches
- Lawrenceville: 0.25 inches
- Milton: 0.4 inches
- Neese: 0.35 inches
- Roswell: 0.2 inches
- Snellville: 0.25 inches
- Sugar Hill: 0.5 inches
- Toccoa: 0.6 inches
- Tucker: 0.25 inches
- Whitehall: 0.25 inches
Officials say even small amounts of ice can create dangerous travel conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roads, and they urge drivers to remain cautious as temperatures stay below freezing.