Georgia Ice Storm: Here’s how much ice fell across North Georgia

As the winter storm shifts out of Georgia and toward the Northeast, officials are beginning to tally just how much freezing rain fell across the state.

What we know:

The National Weather Service released early measurements Monday morning, using a combination of official instruments and reports from trained volunteer observers. Forecasters also warned that bitter cold remains an issue at this time.

North Georgia saw the highest ice totals, with some locations approaching or reaching an inch.

Ice amounts decrease moving south, but slick roads and refreezing remain a concern.

Some totals may still be adjusted as additional reports are verified.

Freezing rain totals reported so far:

Blood Mountain: 0.5 inches

Acworth: 0.25 inches

Canton: 0.25 inches

Cartersville: 0.25 inches

Clayton: 0.75 inches

Cleveland: 0.5 inches

Conyers: 0.3 inches

Dahlonega: 0.4 inches

Dallas: 0.27 inches

Dawsonville: 0.25 inches

Dunwoody: 0.25 inches

Gainesville: 1 inch

Jefferson: 0.45 inches

Lake Lanier: 0.8 inches

Lawrenceville: 0.25 inches

Milton: 0.4 inches

Neese: 0.35 inches

Roswell: 0.2 inches

Snellville: 0.25 inches

Sugar Hill: 0.5 inches

Toccoa: 0.6 inches

Tucker: 0.25 inches

Whitehall: 0.25 inches

Officials say even small amounts of ice can create dangerous travel conditions, especially on bridges and untreated roads, and they urge drivers to remain cautious as temperatures stay below freezing.