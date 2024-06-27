Georgia Humane Society working to end widespread euthanasia of healthy animals
ATLANTA - The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia has launched a statewide coalition to help end the widespread euthanasia of healthy animals in shelters.
Last year, Georgia ranked 5th in the country for the highest rate of euthanasia due to overcrowding at shelters and lack of resources.
The Better Together Georgia coalition aims to combat this issue by providing free spay and neuter surgeries in the highest-risk counties.