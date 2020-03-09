Georgia House Democrats push for 'Red Flag' gun control law

Georgia House Democrats held a public hearing on House Bill 435, otherwise known as "The Red Flag Protective Order Act."

This law would allow for police or family members to ask a state court to temporarily take away firearms from a person who might be a danger to themselves or others.

State Representative Matthew Wilson, of Brookhaven, introduced the measure in 2019.

“It's time for action. Georgians of all stripes, of all colors, rural and urban, of every political affiliation, have demanded we do something," Rep Wilson said.

He said this isn't a bipartisan issue but something people on both sides of the aisle want.