Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Clayton County, Henry County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Clay County

Georgia House approves anti-mask mandate bill

By
Published 
Updated 7:13PM
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia House approves 'unmask students' measure

The bill says parents have the final say on whether their children follow mask mandates implemented by school systems. The legislation will go to Gov. Kemp's desk for his signature.

ATLANTA - Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Georgia House of Representatives approved a bill to take the teeth out of school mask mandates.

Gov. Brian Kemp championed the "Unmask Georgia Students Act," which prohibits teachers, administrators, superintendents, or school boards from requiring students to wear masks on school property, unless a parent or guardian can exempt their child.

The legislation also bans schools from retaliating against students who opt out of wearing a face covering.  

"We need to begin to return to normal and this is the first step in doing so," said state Rep. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming, one of the governor's floor leaders.  "I want to be clear--this bill does not take away a person's ability to wear a mask or say a school district cannot implement a mask mandate.  It is past time for our children to return to normal classrooms and for parents to make the decisions for their children, not the government."

Democrats, however, argued that the bill takes away local control and will hurt school districts' ability to protect their students should new health threats emerge.

"This bill is short-sighted, and it is dangerous," said state Rep. Dr. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn.  "Unless you opt out of the public, there is literally no way to opt out of public health, especially when it comes to breathing."

The bill passed by a vote of 93 to 52.  The Senate already approved the measure.

"Our Unmask Georgia Students Act was just passed by the Georgia General Assembly. I look forward to signing this measure into law," Gov. Kemp tweeted.  

The act will go into effect as soon as Gov. Kemp signs it, though Democrats made a procedural move to reconsider the legislation and the earliest that could happen would be Monday.  

The law would expire on June 20, 2027.  

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE