Georgia high school students to present ideas to NASA as part of exclusive program

The next time Houston has a problem, they just might use some Georgia students' ideas to solve it.

This week, four Maxwell High School students from Gwinnett County will head to Texas to present ideas to NASA as part of an exclusive program.

It's called High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware, or HUNCH.

The two teams of two students each are working on a lunar scooter wheel and a way to make medical IVs drip in space.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Students at the Maxwell High School will be presenting ideas to NASA as part of the HUNCH program. (FOX 5)

NASA has used more than a thousand student ideas for the International Space Station before.

Students from Northview High School will also present a pitch.

No matter the outcome, the students say they are grateful for the star-studded line on their resumes.