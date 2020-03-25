Georgia healthcare worker who tested positive for coronavirus found dead
ATLANTA - A Georgia healthcare worker who tested positive for coronavirus has died.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, worked at Piedmont Hospital
Her body ws found Thursday in her Coweta County home.
According to hospital officials, an initial COVID-19 test performed after the woman's death came back positive.
While the nature of the worker's death is inconclusive, hospital leaders say they've contacted the employee and patients who may have come in contact with the employee.
Officials say the employee did not work in any area of the hospital treating patients known or suspected to have COVID-19.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for Piedmont Hospital told FOX 5.
Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.
Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-2681
Best prevention measures:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces