Georgia has one of the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the country, data shows

Fatal pedestrian crashes are on the rise throughout the country and as millions of Georgians prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, officials have some tips to keep you safe.

If you encounter car trouble or are involved in a crash officials say it's best to stay in your car.

"We ask that the drivers pull off on the shoulder and pull off as far as you can go if you find yourself in that situation too it is best to stay inside your car," AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters said.

Georgia has one of the highest pedestrian fatality rates in the country. According to the latest data from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Georgia's pedestrian fatalities increased by 57.8% from January-June 2019 to January-June 2022.

AAA says the increase could be due in part to more people getting outside and traveling following the pandemic, with numbers for Memorial Day weekend this year expected to surpass 2019.

"AAA across the nation expects to rescue over 483,000 folks right just along for this Memorial Day weekend," Waiters explained.

Officials say it's important for pedestrians to always remain visible.

"Being focused and paying attention just like driving in a car we want you to be focused less distraction," Waiters said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), 84% of pedestrian deaths occur overnight and 95% happen outside a crosswalk.

"Make sure you are paying attention to the road signs the safety signs when to cross when not to cross making sure you use the crosswalks rather than just darting into the road," Waiters explained.

The crashes also don't have to happen at high speeds, according to GDOT nine out of 10 people will die when struck by a car going just 40 miles per hour.