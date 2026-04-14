Georgia governor candidates to hold town hall at GSU

The Brief Multiple candidates for Georgia governor will gather for a town hall at Georgia State University this Saturday. The non-partisan forum featuring both Democratic and Republican contenders. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to meet the candidates before the upcoming primary elections.



A crowded field of candidates for Georgia governor will head to Georgia State University this weekend for a town hall aimed at connecting voters with the state's next leader.

GSU to host gubernatorial town hall

What we know:

The event is organized by several alumni chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. It takes place Saturday, April 18, at the Georgia State University Student Center East Speakers Auditorium.

The forum runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., with doors opening for a "greet and meet" session.

FOX 5's Russ Spencer will serve as the moderator for the discussion.

Organizers noted that the event is a non-partisan town hall rather than a formal debate or campaign rally.

By the numbers:

10: Number of candidates featured on the official event flyer.

$10: Cost for parking in Deck M (Courtland/Gilmer).

2026: The year of the upcoming gubernatorial election to replace Governor Brian Kemp.

12: Local alumni chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi sponsoring the event.

What you can do:

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance via the QR code provided on the event flyer.

Organizers reminded attendees that no campaign literature, signs, or clothing will be allowed inside the venue.