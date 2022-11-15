Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.



"A case is like an onion, you peel things back you'll learn different things. We'll treat this case like any other case," Fulton County district Attorney Fani Willis told us earlier this year.



Willis sought the grand jury to investigate whether then President Donald Trump and others interfered with the 2020 election.



"Brian Kemp is a turncoat, he's a coward. And, h's a complete and total disaster," Trump said about Gov. Kemp following his election defeat.

Grand jurors were expected to ask Governor Kemp about pressure he received from Mr. Trump to overturn the closely fought presidential election in Georgia.

JUDGE SAYS MICHAEL FLYNN MUST TESTIFY IN GEORGIA ELECTION PROBE

Trump called Kemp on December 5, 2020, requesting that he overturn the Georgia election results by both auditing mail-in ballot signatures and calling a special session of the state legislature.

"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021.

Similar in style and substance to a phone call Trump made just one month later to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call Trump urged Raffensperger to take a number of steps to find him enough votes to win Georgia.

Both Raffesnperger and his Chief Operating Officer, Gabe Sterling testified before the grand jury earlier this year.

Kemps' grand jury testimony, which is by law - secret - lasted a little less than three hours, with the Governor whisked away just before noon.