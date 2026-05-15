Georgia gas tax holiday extended two weeks ahead of Memorial Day

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order extending the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax for two more weeks. The tax break will now continue past its original deadline and run through June 3 to provide relief during Memorial Day travel. Georgia regular gas averages $4.02 per gallon under the suspension, sitting 50 cents lower than the national average.



Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday declaring a state of emergency and extending the suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax through June 3 to give drivers financial relief ahead of the heavy Memorial Day holiday travel weekend.

Holiday gas relief

What we know:

Kemp issued the executive order on Friday to prevent a significant spike in fuel costs right before millions of people hit the road for holiday travel. The current motor fuel tax suspension, which was enabled by HB 1199, was scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

The new directive takes effect at 12:01 a.m. next Wednesday and keeps the tax paused for two additional weeks. Georgia regular fuel prices currently average $4.02 a gallon, which is a full 50 cents below the average price nationwide.

Ongoing market uncertainties

What we don't know:

State officials have not announced whether the gas tax holiday will be extended a second time if global energy markets remain unstable after the June deadline passes. It is also unclear how quickly individual retailers across different regions will adjust their pump pricing once the state collection officially resumes.

Impending travel records

Why you should care:

The temporary tax break comes at a critical window for family budgets as historical numbers of holiday travelers prepare to book trips. According to AAA, 39.1 million Americans are planning to travel by vehicle during the upcoming holiday weekend, which outpaces the record set last year.

State fuel standards

By the numbers:

Georgia normally collects a motor fuel excise tax of 33.3 cents per gallon for regular gasoline. The state excise tax rate on diesel fuel sits slightly higher at 37.3 cents per gallon.