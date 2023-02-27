Expand / Collapse search
Less pain at the pump: Gas prices continue falling across Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:51AM
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gas prices are displayed on a gas pump at an Exxon gas station in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - After a period of rising fuel costs, Georgia drivers are seeing a little bit of relief at gas pumps across the state. 

Monday morning, AAA reports that Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

That's a 7-cent decrease compared to a week ago, 23 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than the same time in 2022.

It now costs over $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - $3 less to fill up compared to a month ago.

"The decline in gas prices is primarily being driven by a decrease in crude oil cost and slow demand," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, therefore, higher or lower oil costs will dictate the price we pay for gas going forward."

Georgia fuel cost drop was slightly greater than the national average - which fell by 5 cents to Monday to $3.36 a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State can be found in the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.31), Savannah ($3.28), and Macon ($3.20).

If you want the cheapest gas in Georgia, you'll have to go to Albany ($3.08), the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($3.05), and Gainesville ($3.04). 