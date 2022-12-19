Georgia gas prices reach 15-month low ahead of holidays

article

Georgians looking to drive home for the holidays have some good news when it comes to paying at the pump.

AAA reports that gas prices are at their lowest levels since Sept. 2021.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.14, but Georgia's price is even lower at just $2.78 a gallon.

Monday's average across the state is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than the same time in 2021.

In total, it now costs around $41.70 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline - a drop of $5 compared to last month.

"Georgians continue to see pump prices decline across the state," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "The winter pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with increasing crude oil supply, and Governor Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through Jan. 10, have influenced lower gas prices. Industry experts are still unsure if gas prices will remain low after the new year."

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State are Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.84), Atlanta ($2.83) and Savannah ($2.81).

The areas with the best gasoline deals include Columbus ($2.60), Albany ($2.57) and Warner Robins ($2.55).