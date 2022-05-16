Georgia gas prices jump 15 cents to average almost $4 a gallon

article

Gas prices are once again jumping back up across Georgia as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Monday, the Peach State's average price for regular unleaded gasoline reached $3.98 a gallon.

That's a 15-cent jump from a week ago, 27 cents higher than what Georgians were paying in April, and $1.01 more than the same time in 2021.

NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE HITS NEW RECORD HIGH AT $4.45 PER GALLON

In total, it now costs drivers $59.70 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gas.

"Georgia statewide pump price average continues upward climb," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Unfortunately, crude oil prices remain above $105 a barrel, causing gas prices to rise higher this week."

Industry experts say the increasing national average for gasoline has been hurt by market disruption due to the war in Ukraine and growing market uncertainty over possible sanctions of Russian oil-and-natural gas companies.

In Atlanta, the price is exactly the average of $3.98.

The most expensive places to fuel up in the state are Brunswick at $4.05, Valdosta ($4.03) and Savannah ($4.00).

If you want to pay the least for gas in Georgia, you'll need to go to Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.91), Rome ($3.92) or Gainesville ($3.94).

Advertisement

Georgia hit the state's record high for a gallon earlier this year with the price going up to $4.29 on March 11.