Georgia freshman spreads positivity through homemade lemonade

The Brief A Dutchtown High School freshman has launched a lemonade business to spread positivity after her foster care journey. Hannah Ewings uses part of the proceeds to buy shoes for children in foster care and those in need locally and in Guatemala. Ewings' goal is to purchase 500 pairs of new shoes for children by Christmas.



We've all heard the saying, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." That's exactly what one metro Atlanta freshman did. The teenager is using her experience in foster care to give back to other kids and help spread a little sweetness in her community.

The backstory:

For Hannah Ewings, life has been a little bittersweet. The Dutchtown High School freshman was in foster care until she found her forever home.

She remembers one day, reflecting on her journey with her mother while peeling sweet potatoes in the kitchen.

"And I was like, my life has been a lot like lemons. I've had my bitter moments, and I've had my sweet moments. But when I came into your home, it became sweet again," she said.

Freshman Hannah Ewings is using her experience in foster care and her love of lemonade to give back to other kids and help spread a little sweetness in her community. (FOX 5)

Now Ewings wants to share that love with others. That's why she started selling Hannah's LOVE Lemonade.

"I started Hannah's LOVE Lemonade because some kids are in the foster care system, they go through a whole bunch of stuff, they don't have a lot of clothes, shoes, sometimes they feel left out, they don't feel loved. And honestly, at one moment, I felt like that too. But once you start realizing, it can be better, you can do better, it's eye-opening," Ewings reflected.

What we know:

Ewings started working on her business at the age of 11. She's had success on social media and through pop-ups and community events. Now the brand has 12 flavors that represent all those who have helped her along the way.

On top of her business, Ewings is an honor roll student and a member of the Atlanta Drum Academy. Her mom, Cassandra, says watching her has been a gift.

"Watching Hannah work, watching her spirit, I just, I know there's a God," Cassandra Ewings Moye said.

One dollar from every sale goes toward her family's nonprofit, My Sibling's Soles. (FOX 5)

Every bottle she sells helps fund her bigger mission. One dollar from every sale goes toward her family's nonprofit, My Sibling's Soles. They buy new shoes for children in foster care as well as families in need locally and in Guatemala.

"I really feel like if children, like, I got shoes - brand new shoes at that - oh, they would feel so good. They would feel loved and be so happy," she said.

What they're saying:

And that's why Ewings pours her love into every bottle, proving there's always a way to find the sweet, even when things might seem a little sour.

"Just watching her and the love, I'm like okay, maybe I did do a little something right," her mother said.

They are hoping to donate 500 pairs of shoes to children in need by Christmas.

What you can do:

Hannah is always looking for businesses that would be willing to host her for a pop-up.

You can find Hannah's LOVE Lemonade on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.