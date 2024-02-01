Georgia to sell beer at Sanford Stadium football games this fall

article

University of Georgia football fans will have a new menu item to look forward to in the concession stands when the Bulldogs take the field this fall.

Sanford Stadium will now be allowed to sell beer during games.

The university first started selling beer and alcoholic seltzers back in 2021 at men's and women's basketball games and baseball games, but this year will be the first time alcoholic beverages will be on sale during football games.

The school will only sell beer and seltzers and does not plan to expand the offerings to wine and liquor beverages.

Georgia is the last of the 16 SEC schools to allow beer sales in the stadium.

Dawgnation reports that beer will not be available in time for G-Day. Sales will also stop at the end of the third quarter and customers will only be able to buy two at a time.

Fans will also notice a new look on game days.

The legendary hedges surrounding the football field will undergo restoration this off-season.