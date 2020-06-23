Georgia football players score big coming to rescue of a mother in need

article

Two Georgia Bulldogs football players did what they do best: scored big! The pair called a play to help a mother in dire need last week.

Christie Williams Myers posted about her run-in with the two Georgia Bulldogs football players on her Facebook page on June 20. The post has since gone viral and was even shared by the official Georgia Football page.

Myers was in a situation to which many mothers can relate. She was visiting Athens last Friday and her young daughter “had to go to the bathroom really, really bad.”

“She and I ran into the closest place, which was a Subway in downtown Athens. We ran straight to the bathroom and the employee got my attention and told me the bathroom was only for paying customers. I didn’t have my wallet with me and I told him I was sorry, I didn’t have my wallet and we would leave,” Myers posted.

That’s when Latavious Brini and Jaylen Johnson took the field. The special team stepped in to help.

“Without hesitation these 2 young men spoke up and said they would buy a cookie for Avery so she could be a ‘paying customer’ so she could use the restroom. I was so grateful, thanked them profusely and dashed in the restroom with Avery,” Myers recounted.

Advertisement

When Myers and Avery came out, they sat with the pair and thanked them for their help.

“Turns out they both play on the UGA football team. (Go Dawgs) We had a great conversation and exchanged some laughs, and talked about football,” Myers wrote.

The two young men seemed to have made big fans of the mother and daughter.

“To some it may seem like a small act, but I was so thankful and impressed that these 2 college kids who don’t have kids of their own gave so freely and without hesitation to help us out. The world needs MORE of this! Thank you Latavious & Jaylen!! Fine young men who asked for nothing in return and a great example. A much needed ray of sunshine,” Myers exclaimed.

Myers closed out her post “Go Dawgs!!” with a red heart and black heart.