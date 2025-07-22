Georgia football offensive lineman facing felony charge after arrest

article

A University of Georgia Bulldog is out on bond after getting into some trouble with the law last week.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson is facing a felony charge.

What we know:

According to Athens-Clarke County Jail records obtained by FOX 5, Jackson faces charges of possession of marijuana over 1 ounce, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce. possession and use of drug-related objects, and holding a cell phone while driving.

The charges stem from an arrest shortly before midnight on July 16.

After a few hours in jail, the 21-year-old was released on a $5,000 bond.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 has reached out to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia Bulldogs and will update this story if we receive any response.