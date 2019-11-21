Georgia-filmed Dolly Parton series hits Netflix

Nobody works a red carpet like country icon Dolly Parton – and at the star-studded premiere of her new Netflix series late last month, the singer-songwriter-actress-entrepreneur was positively glowing.



"I feel good! And it's always exciting to get to come home and get to introduce some of my things, and see all these dreams come true that I was dreaming when I was a little girl up here in these same mountains."



The latest dream-come-true is “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an original eight-episode series premiering on Netflix this Friday, November 22nd. Each episode is based on a song written by the superstar, including the classic “Jolene,” which stars Julianne Hough as the red-haired title character and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as the woman who welcomes Jolene into her life. Much of that episode was filmed at Metro Atlanta’s Third Rail Studios last year.



Says Hough, "I think this is my third time shooting in Atlanta, and I love Atlanta. I'm so happy that most people are now moving away from LA to Atlanta because they can get more work there!" Williams-Paisley adds, "I love filming in Atlanta, Of course, it's close to Nashville, which I appreciate…it's much easier for me to get to than LA.”



In fact, the entire series was shot throughout Metro Atlanta, an experience earning raves from Parton herself: "Well, Atlanta is great. That's really a wonderful place. I've been there many times, I did Joyful Noise there and some other things, so it was fun."



Other recognizable names showing up in the first season of “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” include Kathleen Turner, Gerald McRaney, Delta Burke, and Academy Award winner Melissa Leo.

FOX 5 was the only Atlanta television station at the red carpet premiere in Dollywood -- and we spoke to all the stars on the red carpet before getting a special sneak peek at the show. Click the video player to hear from Dolly and more as they celebrated the new series!

