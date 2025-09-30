Georgia Film Academy marks 10 years of training future filmmakers

The Brief The Georgia Film Academy trains the next generation of film professionals, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The GFA currently offers certifications in Film & Television Production, Post-Production, and Live Production, Streaming & Esports Courses are held at locations including Fayetteville's Trilith Studios, which is North America's largest purpose-built movie studio.



You want to be a doctor, you go to medical school. You want to be a lawyer, you go to law school. But what if you want to work as a set designer, editor, or production manager in the film and television industry?

Easy: you go to the Georgia Film Academy.

Launched in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy trains the next generation of professionals in the film, television, digital, Esports, and gaming industries. In other words, it makes sure every conceivable kind of production has well-trained individuals behind the camera, ready to fill the necessary positions to keep Georgia at the top of the box office and streaming rankings. The GFA currently offers certifications in Film & Television Production, Post-Production, and Live Production, Streaming & Esports — and each certification requires earning credits through a series of courses offered at various institutions, including Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited the classroom at GFA’s Trilith Studios location, chatting with students and faculty and learning more about the impact the program is making in Georgia and beyond. We also used the morning visit as a chance to check out Trilith’s new 530,000-square foot live entertainment complex, called Trilith LIVE. Created as a hub for concerts, tour rehearsals, the taping of shows requiring live audiences, and more, Trilith LIVE is set to be open to the public by the end of the year.

