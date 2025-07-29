Georgia Fantasy 5 jackpot hits again with $308K win in Dallas

article

The Brief A Georgia Lottery player in Dallas won a $308,474 Fantasy 5 jackpot on July 26 by matching all five numbers. Other big weekend wins included $50,000 from Powerball, $30,000 and $20,000 from Mega Millions, and multiple Quick Win and Diggi Games prizes statewide. Lottery players across Georgia have claimed millions in recent months, including a record-breaking $2.49 million Fantasy 5 win in Cartersville.



Georgia Lottery players across the state hit the jackpot over the weekend, collecting thousands in prizes from multiple games, including Fantasy 5, Powerball, Mega Millions, Quick Win, and Diggi Games.

What we know:

The biggest win came on July 26, when a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $308,474 matched all five numbers—03, 07, 11, 22, 26. The winning ticket was sold at Dallas Neighborhood Food Mart on West Memorial Drive in Dallas.

Fantasy 5 is a Georgia Lottery exclusive jackpot game with a starting jackpot of $125,000. Other recent big wins include:

July 19 – One player in Savannah took home $865,050

June 29 – A winning ticket in Fairburn earned $1,064,097

June 13 – Winning ticket sold for $1,501,742 sold in Villa Rica

June 3 – A Covington resident claimed $529,972

May 20 – Winning ticket for $749,445 sold in Morrow

May 11 – A Cartersville player won a record-breaking $2.49 million jackpot

April 23 – Two winning tickets sold for $447,264 each

March 19 – A ticket sold in Marietta netted $820,337

Additionally, on July 26, a Pooler resident won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball with a ticket purchased through the Georgia Lottery mobile app. The next Powerball drawing, offering a $364 million jackpot, is set for July 28.

Mega Millions players also had reason to celebrate following the July 25 drawing. A ticket bought at Fine Food Mart in Brunswick matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, and thanks to a 3X Megaplier, the $10,000 prize was tripled to $30,000. Another winner in Columbus took home $20,000 from a Circle K location using a 2X Megaplier on a similar ticket. The next Mega Millions drawing is July 29, with a $130 million jackpot.

Quick Win games delivered two major prizes on July 26. A Lithonia player scored $38,867 playing Double Win Quick Win, and a Temple resident earned $31,388 with Hit $250 Quick Win. Both winners played through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Several other Georgia residents won big through Diggi Games, which are available online and on the lottery’s mobile platform:

$100,000: East Point resident playing Merry Money Mania (July 27)

$20,000: Marietta player on Lucky 7s Multiplier (July 24)

$16,353: Covington winner on Jackpot Spectacular (July 26)

$15,000: Snellville player on Mighty Mustang (July 26)

$15,000: Valdosta winner on Midas Match (July 23)

$10,000: Hephzibah resident playing Wild Star Multiplier (July 24)

$10,000: Evans player on Merry Money Mania (July 23)

Additionally, a Blythe resident won $10,000 playing Keno! through the mobile app.

Why you should care:

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games help fund education programs across the state.

Georgia collects 5.75 percent in state taxes on winning tickets (24% is deducted for federal taxes). The Georgia Lottery sends the names of anyone who wins more than $600 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The GLC will also check for and deduct any outstanding child support payments for prizes of $2,500 and above and student loans and state taxes for prizes of $5,000 and above.

As of June 30, $1,471,352,000 has been collected for Georgia's HOPE scholarship program and pre-K programs, according to GLC officials.