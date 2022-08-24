Georgia elementary school student tests positive for monkeypox, district says

A student at a metro Atlanta elementary school has tested positive for monkeypox and another student is being tested.

Newton County School System confirmed a Mansfield Elementary School student tested positive for the virus and a Flint Hill Elementary School student is being tested.

The district notified parents Tuesday afternoon. The school plans to reach out to parents of students considered to be close contacts.

Both schools are open.

"NCSS facilities employees will thoroughly clean and disinfect classrooms and other areas at both schools this afternoon to ensure ongoing safe and healthy learning and work environments for students and staff," a statement from the school district said.