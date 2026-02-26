Senate Bill 568 would restrict early voting locations, put ‘teeth’ into voter challenges

The Brief Major changes may be coming to Georgia's elections. State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the election bill. The changes would take effect for the November 2026 election.



A new bill introduced under the Gold Dome this week would introduce major changes to Georgia's elections starting in November 2026.

If passed, the legislation would implement significant shifts in how the state's voting processes are handled during the next major election cycle.

What is SB 568?

What we know:

Senate Bill 568 was introduced on Monday. Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) is sponsoring the legislation.

The bill proposes sweeping changes to state elections, including early voting.

Right now, a person can cast their ballot at any polling location in their county during the early voting period.

Under the proposed legislation that would change, voters would be restricted to one voting location.

If the bill becomes law, voters would also be required to fill out hand-marked paper ballots which would then be tabulated by machines, and the Republican-led state elections board would be put in charge of voting challenges and recounts.

GOP seeks to put 'teeth' into law

What Republicans are Saying:

"So, in a county that has more than one advanced early location, which I think is 18 counties, we would assign voters to an early voting location. And so, the thinking there is that most people are going to vote at the early voting location closest to their home anyway," Dolezal explained.

"We are looking to put teeth into the voter challenge law," said Dolezal, "So, that people that are registered to vote right now at UPS stores, empty buildings, parking lots, under overpasses, finally get off these voting rolls."

Democrats blasted bill

What Democrats are Saying:

"Everything that you describe tells me it is another voter suppression bill," Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones (D-Augusta) told reporters. "We know we're going to be opposed to it. And with things that you've already told me, tell me once again, the Republican Party is trying to suppress votes."

Bill under discussion

What's next:

Sen. Dolezal said there will be more discussion on the election bill next week.